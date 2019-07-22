Marisa Merz, the artist whose mystifying paintings and sculptures became a benchmark for the Arte Povera movement, has died at age 93. Merz, who was born in Turin, Italy, where she was living at the time of her death, was the only woman artist among the Italian Arte Povera artists. The group was named by critic-curator Germano Celant in the late 1960s, and dubbed as such for its members’ use of “poor” materials, which often included household objects like coffee beans, clothing, copper wire, tin, and other found items. Merz’s husband, Mario Merz, was also a key figure in the movement.

Merz was born in Turin in 1926 and didn’t begin making art until she was in her forties. She referred to these first works as “Living Sculptures,” and they were made in her home for her daughter Beatrice. Many of these early works were mobile-like structures that would hang from her ceiling and were made from intricately sliced aluminum sheeting. One famous work from this series spells out “Bea,” short for her daughter’s name, in nylon thread. Merz was known for anti-market tendencies that, in addition to often not dating or titling her work, included sending Beatrice to speak to press in her stead.