The massive explosions in Beirut devastated the city’s art community.

Beirut suffered massive explosions on Tuesday, leaving the Lebanese capital in disarray with at least 137 dead and over 5,000 injured, according to CNN. Included in the destruction were several galleries and museums in Beirut’s celebrated art scene, which experienced severe damage.

Marfa Gallery and Galerie Tanit, both located close to the Port of Beirut, where the explosions occurred, have been destroyed. The evening before the eruption, Galerie Tanit had hosted a private viewing for Lebanese artist Abed Al Kadiri’s solo show “Remains of the Last Red Rose,” which was slated to be up through September 25th. Opera Gallery’s Beirut outpost has also suffered from the blasts.

The Sursock Museum, which reopened to the public in 2015 after an expensive renovation, was critically damaged, along with several artworks at the museum. None of the museum staff were injured. In the 1960s, the institution served as the center of cultural life in Beirut.

Zeina Arida, the museum’s director, was at the museum when the explosion happened. She told The Art Newspaper: