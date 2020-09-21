Maurizio Cattelan’s controversial banana sculpture Comedian (2019) will enter the collection of the Guggenheim Museum. An edition of the work, along with a certificate of authenticity and an elaborate set of instructions for proper installation, was gifted to the museum by an anonymous donor.
The viral sculpture, which is composed of a banana duct-taped to a wall, debuted at Perrotin’s booth at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019, where it caused a stir when it sold three times for prices ranging from $120,000 to $150,000. The piece was ultimately removed from Perrotin’s booth due to the number of onlookers it attracted.
Richard Armstrong, the Guggenheim’s director, told The Art Newspaper:
Maurizio Cattelan's work has been important to the recent history of the Guggenheim. We are grateful recipients of the gift of ‘Comedian’, a further demonstration of the artist's deft connection to the history of modern art. Beyond which it offers little stress to our storage.
According to Artsy data, inquiries on Cattelan’s work on the platform more than quadrupled, month over month, in December 2019, when Comedian had its viral premiere at Art Basel in Miami Beach.