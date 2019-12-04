Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s latest provocation, a sculptural intervention that consists of a banana duct-taped to the wall of Perrotin’s booth at Art Basel in Miami Beach, has been sold. The work, titled Comedian (2019), had been priced at $120,000; like most of Cattelan’s works, it exists in an edition of three, plus two artist’s proofs. Two of the three editions of Comedian had been sold by Wednesday afternoon, and according to a Perrotin rep, the gallery is “currently speaking with a museum that wants to acquire the third.” The work comes with a certificate of authenticity, and owners of the work replace the banana as they see fit.

Speaking at the fair on Wednesday, gallery owner Emmanuel Perrotin told Artsy: