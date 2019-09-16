Maurizio Cattelan’s solid gold loo has been looted. The artist’s 18-karat gold functional toilet, a sculpture titled America (2016), was stolen in the early hours of Saturday from Blenheim Palace, a historic site in Oxfordshire, England, where Winston Churchill was born. The theft caused significant damage and flooding to the palace, according to a report by The Guardian. A 66-year-old man was arrested in connection with the crime, and subsequently released on police bail. Police remain on the hunt for the toilet, which has not been recovered.

In a statement provided to Artsy, Detective Inspector Jess Milne said: