The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced it has acquired two sculptures by Wangechi Mutu that have adorned its façade since September. The bronze statues, The Seated I (2019) and The Seated III (2019), are part of Mutu’s four-piece series titled “The NewOnes, will free Us,” which was created for the Met's inaugural façade commission. The full series of four sculptures will remain on view until November 2020.

Mutu has used “The NewOnes, will free Us” to rethink the caryatid — a type of sculpture that usually depicts a female figure as supporting a structure, like a pillar — that is found throughout both Western and African art history. Rather than depict the figures as load-bearing characters, Mutu sculpted four individual figures, each with distinguished limbs and adornment.

The Met’s director, Max Hollein, said in a press release: