This past May, Monkman issued an apology for a painting that critics felt glorified sexual assault. Titled Hanky Panky (2020), the work was intended to address the violence perpetrated against Indigenous women in Canada and the United States and featured Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his pants down on all fours surrounded by a council of Indigenous women and Miss Chief Eagle Testickle. “I deeply regret any harm that was caused by the work,” wrote Monkman in an Instagram statement. “I acknowledge that the elements I had included to indicate consent are not prominent enough, and I see now how the painting could appear.”

Further Reading: How Native American Artists Are Getting the Market Boost They Need



