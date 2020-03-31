The museum expects decreased revenue even after quarantine measures are lifted, and is exploring the possibility of diverting money from its $3.6-billion endowment to fund operations, although museum executives are wary of taking this route.

The Met’s announcement comes as recent projections estimate a loss of $100 million in the museum’s revenue as cultural institutions across the country brace for the financial fallout of COVID-19. Last week, Los Angeles’s Museum of Contemporary Art was forced to lay off 97 part-time workers. UCLA’s Hammer Museum laid off 150 part-time student employees the same day. SFMOMA will lay off or furlough more than 300 workers. Other museums across the country have faced similar cutbacks.

Earlier this month, the Met launched the #CongressSaveCulture social media campaign to encourage Congress to include a $4 billion arts bailout in the $2 trillion federal stimulus package. The measure was supported by the American Alliance of Museums, which pointed out in a letter sent to congressional leaders that museums provide more than $12 billion in tax revenue and 726,000 jobs nationally. On Friday, ARTnews reported that despite these efforts, arts organizations will only receive an approximate $300 million in total from the approved stimulus bill.

Further Reading: Hong Kong Galleries Face Harsh Realities without Art Basel in Town