The Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to officially reopen on August 29th, more than five months after it initially closed its doors in response to COVID-19. The scheduled reopening will come more than a month after the official citywide reopen date of July 20th, when New York City is expected to enter phase four of its reopening strategy, allowing arts and entertainment institutions to resume operation.

Daniel H. Weiss, the museum’s president, said in a statement: