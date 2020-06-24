The Metropolitan Museum of Art plans to officially reopen on August 29th, more than five months after it initially closed its doors in response to COVID-19. The scheduled reopening will come more than a month after the official citywide reopen date of July 20th, when New York City is expected to enter phase four of its reopening strategy, allowing arts and entertainment institutions to resume operation.
Daniel H. Weiss, the museum’s president, said in a statement:
The safety of our staff and visitors remains our greatest concern. We are eagerly awaiting our reopening as, perhaps now more than ever, the Museum can serve as a reminder of the power of the human spirit and the capacity of art to bring comfort, inspire resilience, and help us better understand each other and the world around us.
The Met was the first major New York institution to close its doors at the onset of the pandemic. Over the intervening months, it has sustained the sort of monumental losses that have become the norm for many cultural institutions across the United States. The museum’s projected shortfall has grown from $100 million to $150 million; in April, it laid off more than 80 employees.