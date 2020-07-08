Responding to mounting internal pressure, New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art announced it will create a $3 million to $5 million fund “to support initiatives, exhibitions, and acquisitions in the area of diverse art histories” as part of a 13-point anti-racism and diversity plan. The full plan can be read in a blog post penned by the museum’s president and CEO Daniel H. Weiss and its director, Max Hollein.

In addition to the fund, the plan also includes mandatory anti-racism training for all its staff within the next 180 days, with senior leadership and department heads receiving their training within the next 60 days. The museum also plans to hire a chief diversity officer within the next four months, commit to hiring BIPOC individuals for department head and senior roles, guarantee that all interns are paid for their work in order to better ensure accessibility of such roles across economic divides, and ensure that 75% of students in the museum’s high school intern roles are coming from Title 1 schools.

Weiss and Hollein wrote in their post: