Meanwhile on Wednesday, ARTnews reported that former employees of NOMA issued a letter which referenced a 2019 exhibition that centered around the interior of a former plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana. The letter, signed by six former staffers, also noted that NOMA employs only one full-time Black staff member out of more than 20 directors, curators, and other leadership roles.

These incidents come as museums across the country are coming under fire for perpetuating racism within their institutions. On Sunday, the American Museum of Natural History announced its plan to remove a longstanding statue of Theodore Roosevelt, following years of criticism that it is a symbol of colonialism and white supremacy. Meanwhile, the Jewish Museum, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and the Guggenheim Museum are among the institutions that have received letters from former and current employees demanding changes to their cultures and practices.