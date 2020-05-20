The Metropolitan Museum of Art has postponed its planned reopening date from July 1st to mid-August, or maybe even later. Many art institutions paid close attention to the Met’s response strategy to weathering the COVID-19 pandemic. The museum, which temporarily closed on March 13th, is planning its reopening in accordance with New York State’s phased plan to reopen New York City.

Since closing its doors in early March, The Met has laid off 81 employees and has projected a $150-million shortfall for the current and following fiscal year due to revenue loss from admissions and various other sources of profit. According to The Art Newspaper, the museum will likely reduce its days and hours of operation to adhere to new social distancing guidelines. Large museums around the world are embracing new safety measures like making face masks mandatory and requiring visitors to stay six feet apart, as they reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. The Met has also cancelled all tours, panels, and similar events through the end of 2020.

