In preparation for its reopening on August 29th, the Metropolitan Museum of Art installed a new work by Yoko Ono on its Fifth Avenue façade today, marking the first time the institution will replace the usual exhibition banners flanking its main entrance with art. The work, DREAM TOGETHER (2020), features two 24-by-26-foot banners, one of which reads “DREAM,” while the other reads “TOGETHER.” Ono’s work, which shows the message in bold black lettering against white banners, was created as a response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Ono said of her work: