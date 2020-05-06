Last May, a teacher at the academy took a group of 30 students on a field trip to MFA. She filed a complaint with the institution’s visitor services office after her students said an employee told them that “no food, no drink, and no watermelon” were permitted in the galleries. The students also said they were followed through the museum by a security guard and were subjected to derogatory remarks from two visitors. A week later, the museum apologized to the school; it has since banned the visitors accused of making disparaging comments.

According to Artforum, the MFA will work with the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy on an “action plan” to move forward as part of its agreement with the state. The museum plans to develop new programs including internships, working with organizations that primarily serve students of color, and partnering with local artists of color. The MFA has adjusted its existing polices and plans to put anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policies into effect to better direct staff on interacting with members of the public and handling the mistreatment of museumgoers by other visitors.

