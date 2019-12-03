In the latest upheaval surrounding the Museum of Modern Art and its satellite institution in Queens, MoMA PS1, Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz wants a time out: He has requested that MoMA PS1 pause his video Return (2004—ongoing), currently featured in the museum’s exhibition “Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991–2011.”

In the meantime, Rakowitz wants to “discuss some recent events” with the institution, according to The Art Newspaper. Rakowitz met with the MoMA PS1 curators and its director, Kate Fowle, arguing that MoMA should divest from board members Larry Fink and Leon Black, and that, failing that, MoMA PS1 should divest from its parent institution. The curators stressed that MoMA PS1 had an entirely distinct board, and, according to Rakowitz, disparaged U.K.–based artist Phil Collins’s withdrawal of his work from “Theater of Operations.” Although the curators offered to host an event on museum ethics, Rakowitz found the solution inadequate. Rakowitz asked that his video work be paused two more times, and MoMA PS1 refused each time.

Rakowitz told TAN: