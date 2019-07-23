Mick Jagger is slated to star in a new art heist thriller by Italian director Giuseppe Capotondi. The movie, titled The Burnt Orange Heresy and adapted from the Charles Willeford novel of the same name, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which opens next month. The festival has described the film as an “erotic neo-noir thriller,” according to NME.

Jagger will star as Joseph Cassidy, an affluent art collector who recruits a couple played by Elizabeth Debicki and Claes Bang (star of art world satire The Square) to steal a piece of art from a well-reputed artist played by Donald Sutherland. Jagger has been in a handful of films throughout the years, and he almost starred as Fitzcarraldo in Werner Herzog’s 1982 masterpiece of the same name.

The Burnt Orange Heresy is slated to close out the Venice Film Festival, screening on September 7th. It is part of a string of art heist films in the pipeline. Universal will soon release one starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds, and a new remake of The Thomas Crown Affair is in the works, and will star Michael B. Jordan. We’ll see if these art world thrillers fare better than Velvet Buzzsaw (2019).