Sotheby’s is once again putting its money on Monet. A month after a Claude Monethaystack painting eclipsed its high estimate to sell for $110.7 million at Sotheby’s New York salesroom—setting a new record for the artist and marking the first Impressionist artwork to sell for over $100 million at Sotheby’s—the auction house has queued up a work from a different iconic series by the artist for its London sale. The water lily painting Nymphéas (1908) will be the marquee lot at Sotheby’s Impressionist and modern art evening sale in London on June 19th, where it is expected to sell for between £25 million and £35 million ($31.7 million–44.4 million). The sale marks the auction debut for the painting, which has been in the same family collection since 1932.