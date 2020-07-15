By the time the artist posted the video, however, the work had already been removed in accordance with the London Underground’s strict anti-graffiti policy. According to BBC News, the TfL treated the work “like any other graffiti on the network,” stating that "the job of the cleaners is to make sure the network is clean, especially given the current climate." A statement from the TfL went on to offer the artist the chance to recreate the mural “in a suitable location.”

The news of this artwork’s disappearance comes as another of the artist’s works, a mural painted on a fire exit door of Paris’s Bataclan concert hall, was returned to France yesterday after it was stolen in January 2019. The piece, painted in remembrance of the victims of a 2015 terrorist attack, was found by Italian authorities in a farmhouse in the countryside, and was returned to its original location on Bastille Day, France’s most important national holiday.

The French ambassador to Rome, Christian Masset, said during a ceremony: