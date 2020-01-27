The fire-ravaged building also housed a senior center, the Chen Dance Center, and several community groups. Nine firefighters sustained minor injuries and a 59-year-old man is in serious but stable condition. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Museum of Chinese in America started out as the New York Chinatown History Project, which sought to develop a greater understanding of Chinese American history, particularly relying on the memories and documents of older Chinese Americans. Of the 85,000 items in its storage facility, 35,000 have been digitized and backed up. MOCA launched a GoFundMe after the fire, which has raised over $62,000 so far.