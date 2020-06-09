The Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago (MCA) has agreed to cut ties with the Chicago Police Department (CPD) following a public petition that arose from the current protests against police brutality. The institution drew criticism after a 2019 photograph of MCA staff posing with a donation check to the CPD surfaced on social media, leading members of the museum’s youth development program Teen Creative Agency (TCA) to pen an open letter to MCA staff demanding they cut ties with CPD as well as “acknowledge the systematic abuse of power and overt brutality exhibited by the police.”

MCA director Madeleine Grynsztejn addressed the concerns raised in TCA’s petition with her own letter, clarifying that the MCA did not contract the CPD directly, but rather maintained a business relationship with the police through the museum’s private security firm Securitas. Grynsztejn concluded the response by stating that the museum will ask to be alerted any time Securitas engages with the CPD. A post on the museum’s Instagram page confirmed that commitment, stating that the MCA “is not engaged in any current contracts, ongoing contracts, or special services with the Chicago Police Department (CPD), nor does it fund the CPD.”