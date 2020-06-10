The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland has issued a public apology to artist Shaun Leonardo following its cancellation of his exhibition honoring victims of police violence. The show, “The Breath of Empty Space”—which includes charcoal drawings of Eric Garner, Walter Scott, and Freddie Gray, each of whom were killed in police custody—was set to open last week, and was cancelled in early March.

The institution said that it cancelled the show after receiving some negative feedback from local Black activists and some museum staff.

According to the New York Times, Jill Snyder, the museum’s director, stated: