The Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) fired executive director Elysia Borowy-Reeder following her suspension earlier this month after a letter signed by more than 70 former employees claimed she had created a hostile, racist work environment at the museum. The letter, which was released by the group MOCAD Resistance, claimed Borowy-Reeder engaged in “racist micro-aggressions, mis-gendering, violent verbal outbursts,” and similar offenses as executive director, a position she has held since 2013.

In a statement announcing Borowy-Reeder’s termination, MOCAD’s board of directors stated that she “fell short of [MOCAD’s] goals for diversity, inclusivity, and a healthy work environment,” and that the decision was reached following an independent investigation led by members of the board.

Elyse Foltyn, chair of the board of directors, said in a statement: