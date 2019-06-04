Analysis of a Claude Monet canvas in the collection of the Gemeentemuseum in The Hague has revealed water lilies lurking beneath the painting, an abstract depiction of wisteria. In anticipation of “Monet.The Garden Paintings,” an exhibition slated to open in October, the museum took Wisteria (1917–20) down for the first time since acquiring it in 1961. The institution’s conservator of modern art, Ruth Hoppe, noticed that some retouching work had been done to cover up holes where tiny shards of glass had gotten wedged in the canvas, and decided to have the work subjected to an X-ray scan. This revealed a painted layer beneath the wisteria depicting one of Monet’s most famous subjects: the water lilies that floated on the ponds of his beloved Giverny gardens.

Intriguingly, the work was made late Monet’s life, after he’d had achieved great success—when, presumably, he would not be hard up for cash for art supplies, and would have little reason to paint over an old canvas rather than start on a fresh one. As Hoppe told the New York Times: