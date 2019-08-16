Bunn and Vora launched the museum’s first location in New York City in 2016, where it became an immediate sensation, attracting celebrities like Beyoncé, Katy Perry, and Kim Kardashian. Since then, it has traveled around the country, holding temporary exhibitions in Los Angeles and Miami. The museum’s only permanent location is in San Francisco, though Figure8 is based in New York.

The museum launched “The Pint Shop” in New York City last June, offering seven different ice cream flavors, as well as unique tasting experiences. It started selling its ice cream in Target stores across the country soon after, and worked on a clothing line for Target and a makeup line for Sephora.

The company prides itself on “experiums,” a now-trademarked Figure8 word that is a portmanteau of experiences and museums. In a recent Forbes article, Bunn described experiums as “spaces and places for people to reconnect with themselves and those surrounding them.” Figure8 plans to launch a non-ice cream themed experium in 2020.