The Museum of London is looking to acquire the so-called “Trump Baby,” a large inflatable sculpture of current U.S. President Donald Trump as a grimacing, smartphone-wielding, diaper-wearing tyke.

The floating sculpture made an appearance near London’s Parliament Square on Tuesday amid protests against Trump’s state visit to Britain. It initially made its debut last summer under similar circumstances, after activist Leo Murray crowd-funded the 20-foot-tall inflatable and London Mayor Sadiq Khan approved the project. Now, amid the return of “Trump Baby” and a war of words between Trump and Khan, the Museum of London wants to preserve the blimp. The institution clarified that is not being partisan as it would also like to acquire a balloon sculpture of Khan, too, for its protest collection.