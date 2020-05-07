Lowry also expanded on MoMA’s plans for reopening, which he estimates will happen sometime between July and September. He noted that nearly all aspects of the visitor experience would likely change in order to make the museum “the safest place to visit.” Potential measures include contactless entry, timed ticketing systems, and reducing the visitor capacity to as low as 1,000 at a time. The museum is also reconsidering wall labels, which Lowry notes could be “points of anxiety because people cluster to read them.”

The operational changes come less than a year after the museum underwent a $450-million renovation that included a 47,000-square-foot expansion as well as a commitment to rehanging 30 percent of its permanent exhibition space every six months. The museum said it is re-examining the frequency of that planned rotation schedule.