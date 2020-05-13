The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) has seemingly joined the battle over two murals that were designed by Pablo Picasso and sandblasted into the concrete walls of a brutalist government building in central Oslo that’s now slated for demolition. The two murals, The Fisherman and The Seagull, were designed by Picasso and executed by the Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar on the building’s façade and lobby walls, respectively. Known as Y-Block and designed by Norwegian architect Erling Viksjø, the building was badly damaged by a car bomb in a 2011 terrorist attack, and in 2014 Norway’s government proposed tearing the building down.

In a letter—published by Norwegian news site VG and quoted by The Art Newspaper—purportedly sent by MoMA to Erna Solberg, Norway’s prime minister, and Sveinung Rotevatn, its minister for the environment, museum officials say they,