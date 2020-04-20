The Museum of Modern Art’s Design Store is selling monographs, catalogs, and other printed matter from the museum’s Rare Books archive. Just under 120 books are currently available for purchase through MoMA’s web store, ranging in price from $25 to $2,500 and including rarities like the influential monograph William Eggleston’s Guide(1976) alongside lighter fare like the children’s guidebook How to Show Grown-Ups the Museum(1985).