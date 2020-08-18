The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) will reopen its doors to the public on August 27th, after being shuttered since March 12th due to COVID-19. For the first month, through September 27th, the institution will provide free admission, thanks to its longtime partner, fast fashion brand Uniqlo. The museum will operate under new hours, welcoming public visitors from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, reserving Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for MoMA members only.

Glenn D. Lowry, the director of the MoMA, said in a press release: