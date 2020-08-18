The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) will reopen its doors to the public on August 27th, after being shuttered since March 12th due to COVID-19. For the first month, through September 27th, the institution will provide free admission, thanks to its longtime partner, fast fashion brand Uniqlo. The museum will operate under new hours, welcoming public visitors from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, reserving Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for MoMA members only.
Glenn D. Lowry, the director of the MoMA, said in a press release:
We have been carefully preparing for the reopening of The Museum of Modern Art for months, to ensure the safe return of our staff and visitors, and we are ready to welcome everyone back to our recently expanded and reimagined museum. With new safety protocols and procedures in place, our audiences can continue to enjoy an unparalleled experience of our collection galleries and exhibitions and, we hope, find solace and inspiration here.
MoMA’s reopening plan will include new safety measures to curb transmission of the coronavirus, including decreased visitor capacity and timed entry tickets that must be reserved by visitors in advance via the museum’s website. The tickets will be available in 30-minute slots beginning August 21st, and will be released one week in advance, in one-week intervals, each Friday at 10:00 a.m. The institution will also require face coverings and social distancing, conduct contactless temperature checks, and position plexiglass barriers at strategic areas throughout the museum.
MoMA’s announcement comes after New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo permitted museums and cultural institutions to reopen as of Monday, August 24th, as part of the state’s phased reopening plan. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is scheduled to reopen to the public on August 29th, with preview days for museum members on August 27th and 28th (the Met Cloisters, meanwhile is slated to reopen on September 12th).