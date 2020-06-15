Bryant spent several days in the Lafayette Square area, and said he was “captivated” by the artwork he saw attached to steel fences and boarded up windows.

This endeavor is part of a new initiative adopted by many museums in recent years called “rapid response collecting.” NMAAHC has partnered with the National Museum of American History and the Anacostia Community Museum, which also had a team of curators at the protest last week. The museum has not yet shared which objects will join its collection, or which artist may be involved with the coalition.

In Michigan, the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives has asked protestors to donate posters and signs to be part of a permanent exhibit titled “Art of Protest.”

