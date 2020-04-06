The Museum of Modern Art ended all contracts with its freelance educators due to the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an email from department heads obtained by Hyperallergic. Educators, who were typically paid $115 per 60 to 75 minute class, will be compensated for classes planned through the end of March, but not for any work they may have begun in preparation for planned April classes. The email notes that “it will be months, if not years, before we anticipate returning to budget and operations levels to require educator services.”

The New Museum and the Whitney Museum of American Art have also let go of staff. At the New Musuem, 41 full and part time staff members were furloughed, the majority of whom were front of house staff. The museum also laid off seven staff members whose programs are being discontinued or cut back. They will be paid through April 15th. Senior staff will take a pay cut of between 10 and 20 percent, while the museum’s director, Lisa Phillips, will take a voluntary 30 percent cut. The Whitney laid off 76 staff members after projecting a $7 million budget deficit, with museum director Adam Weinberg and other senior staff members taking salary reductions similar to the New Museum.

The Indianapolis Contemporary (I/C), meanwhile, announced on Friday that it will permanently close due to the financial strain imposed by the ongoing pandemic and other organizational challenges.

The museum’s board president Casey Cronin told Artforum: