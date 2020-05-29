Museums and galleries in Seoul have closed their doors, yet again, as the city sees a new spike in COVID-19 infections. Though South Korea began reopening before any other country in the world, largely due to its swift and efficient response to dealing with the pandemic, on Wednesday, the nation reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases it has seen in nearly two months.

Government officials have responded by enforcing another wave of shutdown measures in Seoul, where a majority of the new cases were reported. Beginning today, museums, art galleries, parks, and theaters will be shuttered for the next two weeks. The Seoul Museum of Art posted on its website that it is “temporarily closed for the safety of citizens and the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 disease.”

South Korea’s health minister, Park Neung-hoo, told the AFP: