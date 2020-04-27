Museums throughout Italy and Belgium will begin reopening in mid-May as governments gradually begin to lift COVID-19 lockdowns. Italy’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, has developed plans to reopen the country’s museums, libraries, and cultural sites beginning on May 18th. Meanwhile, Antwerp’s Museum van Hedendaagse Kunst (MHKA) announced plans to reopen its doors on May 19th, following guidelines from the National Security Council. In addition to the MHKA, the six museums that make up Brussels’s Royal Museums of Fine Arts are also slated to re-open.

