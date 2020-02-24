Museums in Venice, Turin, and Milan have closed as a result of the recent outbreak of coronavirus (Covid-2019) in northern Italy. Seven Italian regions have been directed to close their museums, including Lombardy, which is home to most of the more than 200 individuals infected with the virus in Italy. The ministry of culture has also revoked free entry to state museums throughout the country, which is normally offered on the first Sunday of every month.

The instructions to close down museums have impacted both private and public institutions. According to The Art Newspaper, all of Venice’s public museums—including the Palazzo Ducale, Museo Correr, and the Museo del Vetro—have closed. The Peggy Guggenheim Collection website indicates that it will be closed until March 1st.

A representative for Venice’s public museums told The Art Newspaper: “The government and region will decide tomorrow [the course of action] for the next few days; museums are likely to be closed until 1 March.”

In Milan, the Fondazione Prada is closed through March 1st “following the provisions taken by the regional authorities,” according to a notice on its website, while the Pirelli HangarBicocca contemporary art space will remain shuttered “until there are new provisions,” according to a note on its website. In Turin, museums were instructed to remain closed for at least a week. A government notice reads: