The American Alliance of Museums echoed the Met’s call for support in a letter sent to congressional leaders, which emphasized that museums nationwide were losing $33 million a day. The letter went on to point out the economic significance of these institutions, which provide more than $12 billion in tax revenue and 726,000 jobs nationally. According to the New York Times, Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill that provides $300 million each to the National Endowments for the Arts and the National Endowments for the Humanities; Republican lawmakers have introduced their own bill with funding of $100 million for each.

In Europe, several countries have already launched arts stimulus packages. In the U.K., Arts Council England has provided a £160 million ($187 million) relief fund, which will be divided up among individuals and institutions alike, according to the BBC. On Monday, Germany introduced a $168 billion relief package that, while not specifically geared towards cultural institutions, will allow galleries with five employees or fewer to receive €9,000 (about $9,700) for the next three months, while those with up to 10 employees will be able to receive up to €15,000 (about $16,200), according to Artforum.