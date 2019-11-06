Fifty-two art institutions and cultural spaces across the United States will work with the Feminist Art Coalition (FAC) to concurrently mount a string of events set to coincide with the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

FAC was inspired by the Women’s March of 2017, which took place the day after U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The coalition began at the University of California Berkeley’s Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) before growing into what the organization is today.

Apsara DiQuinzio, a curator at BAMPFA, spoke on behalf of FAC when she said in a statement: