Fifty-two art institutions and cultural spaces across the United States will work with the Feminist Art Coalition (FAC) to concurrently mount a string of events set to coincide with the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
FAC was inspired by the Women’s March of 2017, which took place the day after U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The coalition began at the University of California Berkeley’s Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) before growing into what the organization is today.
Apsara DiQuinzio, a curator at BAMPFA, spoke on behalf of FAC when she said in a statement:
As we stand one year out from what is likely to be the most consequential election for feminist causes in living memory, we feel it is not only timely but imperative that the art community stand together to call for a more inclusive and equitable world—both within the walls of our art institutions and outside of them. Working together through an unprecedented cooperative partnership, the Feminist Art Coalition will generate a cultural space for engagement, reflection, and action, while recognizing the constellation of differences and multiplicity among feminisms.
The events will launch in the fall of 2020 and include exhibitions, performances, lectures, symposia, and commissions. These 52 cultural spaces are spread out across 11 states, and include New York’s Whitney Museum, Harvard’s Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts, Los Angeles’s MOCA, the ICA Boston and the MFA Boston, and the Pérez Art Museum Miami.
According to FAC’s website, highlights of the program will include Lorraine O’Grady and Judy Chicago retrospectives at the Brooklyn Museum and Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, respectively; solo exhibitions by Diana Al-Hadid and Virginia Jaramillo at the Henry Art Gallery and the Menil Collection, respectively; and an exhibition titled “Witch Hunt” spanning the Hammer Museum and ICA Los Angeles.