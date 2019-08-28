Nan Goldin, the artist who founded PAIN, or Prescription Addiction Intervention Now, in 2017, was arrested this morning along with fellow protestors outside of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Manhattan headquarters.

The activists were calling on Governor Cuomo to establish overdose prevention centers. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in May 2018 his plans to create safe injection sites, but they can’t be established without approval from the State Department of Health, which operates under Governor Cuomo. According to ARTnews, Nan Goldin was seen locking arms with protestors, who were holding a sign that read, “GOVERNOR WHILE YOU WAIT NEW YORKERS DIE.”