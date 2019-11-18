The artist Nan Goldin and her activist group PAIN took to London’s Victoria and Albert Museum on Saturday to continue their string of protests against members of the Sackler family over their role in the opioid crisis.

Saturday’s protest was part of an ongoing effort spurred by Goldin in late 2017 pressuring museums to sever ties with the Sackler family, as certain members of the family are behind Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, and are considered major players in the opioid crisis. In August, a multi-billion dollar settlement was proposed in response to over 2,000 lawsuits filed against the Sacklers—the settlement would hold Purdue Pharma accountable for intentionally misleading the public regarding the addictive qualities of OxyContin—though now it appears the Sacklers may walk away from it.