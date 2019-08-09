Nancy Reddin Kienholz, an artist best known for elaborate and explosive installations she created with her husband Edward Kienholz, died on Wednesday at age 75. After her husband’s death in 1994, Kienholz continued making work in a similar vein of assemblage sculpture, collage, and installation, while also branching out into holographic art. The couple's solo works and their collaborative output are shown by Los Angeles’s L.A. Louver gallery, which confirmed the news of her death to the Los Angeles Times.

Born in Los Angeles in 1943, Kienholz was working as a photojournalist in 1972, when she met Edward at a party. He had recently completed his most iconic work, Five Car Stud (1969–72), a nightmarish life-size installation featuring four cars and a pick-up truck arranged around a scene in which six white men hold down and prepare to castrate a black man. The previous decade, another of Edward’s elaborate installations involving a car, Back Seat Dodge ‘38 (1964)— depicting a couple’s sexual encounter in the titular vehicle—became a sensation when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors threatened to withhold funding from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) if it displayed the work.