The National Galleries of Scotland announced on Monday that they would no longer host the annual BP Portrait Award exhibition. The 10th edition of the exhibition is scheduled to open on the 7th of December, though according to the Scottish museum group, it will be the last. London’s National Portrait Gallery has run the award for 30 years, and a show of entries has toured to the Scottish National Portrait Gallery for the past decade. The decision comes at a time when taking a stance on climate change and partnering with an oil giant are seen as conflicting interests.

The National Galleries of Scotland released a statement on Monday saying: