The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) launched an online portal Sunday that aims to facilitate dialogue about race in the United States. This platform comes as protests over racial violence and police brutality spread rapidly across the country. The portal, Talking About Race, features videos, exercises, scholarly texts, and more than 100 other resources that examine how racism and racial identity form our society.

The portal was originally set to launch in the fall, but according to The Art Newspaper, NMAAHC cited various recent racist events—like the police actions that led to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, in addition to the following nationwide protests—as reasons for releasing the portal early. The institution also referenced a recent altercation in Central Park, during which a white woman called 911 on a Black man when he asked that she put her dog on a leash in accordance with park rules.

Spencer Crew, interim director of the NMAAHC, said in a recent statement: