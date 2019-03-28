The National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ) opened to the public on Thursday in Doha. The sprawling new 560,000-square-foot museum spans a prismatic Jean Nouvel building intended to evoke a desert rose and the 1906 Palace of Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim Al Thani. It includes a roughly mile-long gallery circuit that features historic, scientific, and cultural displays. The museum’s exterior is covered with 539 dramatic, sand-colored disks. All told, the ambitious design reportedly cost $400 million to build, according to The Guardian, or about $60 million less than Qatar and its leaders dropped on two big-ticket painting purchases: Paul Gauguin’s Nafea Faa Ipoipo (When Will You Marry?) (1892), for $210 million, and Paul Cézanne’s Card Players (1892–93), for $250 million. (Neither of those works are on view at the NMoQ.)

The NMoQ is Nouvel’s second major museum on the Persian Gulf. In 2017, the United Arab Emirates inaugurated his dramatic Louvre Abu Dhabi; it opened a few months after the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia imposed a blockade on Qatar, which is still in effect.