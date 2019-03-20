A giant statue of a crouching female figure said to be the largest bronze sculpture in the U.K. was hoisted into its permanent place in front of the Theatre Royal Plymouth in South West England on Monday. The giant sculpture, Messenger (2019), is by British sculptor Joseph Hillier; it stands about 23 feet tall and weighs some 10.5 tons. About 30 people worked on the sculpture for two years at a foundry in Wales, using the lost wax casting technique to create the 200 individual panels that were pieced together to create the bronze colossus.

Because of the sculpture’s enormous size, it had to be delivered to Plymouth by water, sailing into port on a barge Monday morning before being lifted onto a giant truck reminiscent of the rig used to realize Michale Heizer’s Levitated Mass (2012), and taken to the front steps of Theatre Royal Plymouth. After foundation work is completed at its new home, the sculpture will be formally unveiled Friday.

Adrian Vinken, the chief executive of Theatre Royal Plymouth, which commissioned the sculpture, said in a statement: