The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) will launch a brand new virtual art fair that will run from May 20th to June 21st. According to artnet News, the new initiative, simply titled “Fair,” draws from the profit-sharing model of a co-op. Twenty percent of the fair’s sales will be pooled into a collective pot and split equally among all exhibitors; an additional 20 percent will be given to exhibiting artists. The fair will also forgo the typical participation fee, instead asking galleries to pay 10 percent of their sales to NADA for setting up the event. The final 50 percent of sales proceeds will go directly to the galleries responsible for making them.
Heather Hubbs, executive director at NADA, said in a statement:
FAIR is NADA’s response to the current situation, in line with our commitment to supporting a global community of galleries and artists. While many of these art spaces have been temporarily closed to the public, this new model provides an opportunity to showcase the best of contemporary art, while demonstrating our collaborative spirit and fostering mutual support for one another.
Out of the 200 galleries participating in Fair, 118 are current NADA members; past NADA fair exhibitors received invitations to join. They include Bodega in New York; Luis De Jesus in Los Angeles; and Galerie Rolando Anselmi in Berlin. The exhibitors will present between one and four artworks over the course of the fair. Additionally, Fair will feature live programming, including performances and panels.
NADA has also launched a relief program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program awards grants of up to $5,000 to artists who have been critically impacted by the global crisis. In March, NADA created a petition calling on the government to provide relief for artists, art galleries, and art workers and have supported national rent strike initiatives. Last month, it canceled its next scheduled brick-and-mortar fair, typically timed to coincide with the Expo Chicago fair in September.