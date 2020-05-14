The New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) will launch a brand new virtual art fair that will run from May 20th to June 21st. According to artnet News, the new initiative, simply titled “Fair,” draws from the profit-sharing model of a co-op. Twenty percent of the fair’s sales will be pooled into a collective pot and split equally among all exhibitors; an additional 20 percent will be given to exhibiting artists. The fair will also forgo the typical participation fee, instead asking galleries to pay 10 percent of their sales to NADA for setting up the event. The final 50 percent of sales proceeds will go directly to the galleries responsible for making them.

Heather Hubbs, executive director at NADA, said in a statement: