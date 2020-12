The mural caps off a busy year for the famed street artist. In May, he unveiled a painting in honor of frontline healthcare workers at the Southampton General Hospital in the U.K. The painting hung in the hospital’s lobby until the fall, when it was auctioned off to raise money for the country’s National Health Service (NHS). In August, the artist revealed he had chartered and staffed a rescue boat , the Louise Michel, to patrol the Mediterranean in order to help North African refugees complete their journey to Europe.