A campaign has been launched to keep the former studio of the late artist Corita Kent from being demolished, and to preserve it as a historic landmark. The property, located on Franklin Avenue in Los Angeles, is currently home to a dry cleaner and is slated to be demolished to free up space for a parking lot. The building served as Kent’s studio from 1960 to 1968, a period during which she created some of her most well-known works. Though the campaign is still in the preliminary stages, organizers plan to take part in a zoning board meeting in the coming weeks.

Born Francis Elizabeth Kent in Fort Dodge, Iowa, in 1918, Kent spent the majority of her life in L.A., where she joined the a Roman Catholic congregation, Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, when she was 18 years old. During the Civil Rights Movement and the first-wave feminist movement, Kent and her sisters began working with silk-screening as an instrument to make materials for political demonstrations.