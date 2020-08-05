A new experiential art initiative called Superblue will be opening its first experiential art center (EAC) in Miami this December. The center will focus on selling ticketed experiences rather than high-value objects with events by artists including Nick Cave, Jacolby Satterwhite, Mary Corse, DRIFT, JR, James Turrell, and Leo Villareal, among others.The 50,000-square-foot former industrial site, located across the street from the Rubell Museum, will host a number of exhibitions from artists and collectives that can stay on view for up to 18 months. The Miami EAC is the first of several similar experience-based venues that Superblue plans to launch in cities around the world.

The idea for Superblue first took shape in 2015, when Pace Gallery debuted its new space in San Francisco, California with a show by Japanese art collective teamLab, who asked why the gallery would not be selling tickets to the show. The collective argued that selling art as a commodity and not an experience amounted to selling only “to the ultrarich,” according to a recent feature in the New York Times. Superblue was developed as a way to showcase the work of experiential artists in a new capacity.

Marc Glimcher, president and CEO of Pace, and co-founder of Superblue, said in a press release: