A new documentary film on Swedish artist Hilma af Klint will be available to stream on Kino Lorber’s virtual screening platform, Kino Marquee. Directed by Halina Dyrschka, Beyond the Visible—Hilma af Klint (2020) considers why the visionary artist had been left out of conversations about the development of abstract painting for so long.

The film’s press release notes that af Klint’s first abstract painting is “dated 1906, four years before that of Wassily Kandinsky.” Dissatisfied with af Klint’s exclusion from art history, Dyrschka decided to create a film that would reveal the importance of the artist’s legacy.

Despite af Klint’s pioneering work in abstraction, she had been entirely left out of historic museum surveys including the Museum of Modern Art’s definitive 1936 show, “Cubism and Abstract Art,” as well as its 2012 follow-up. It wasn’t until a 2018 retrospective at the Guggenheim Museum that af Klint finally received her long-due recognition. The show was a landmark success, shattering the museum’s all-time attendance record with over 600,000 visitors.

