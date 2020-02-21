The structure will be designed by Herzog & de Meuron, the architects behind London’s Tate Modern, and their finalized plans will be released in late summer 2020. A press release said that the grounds will be “tuned specifically for the presentation of Calder’s work,” and that the site will include gardens in addition to gallery space. Joseph Neubauer, trustee of the Neubauer Family Foundation, told the Inquirer that the structure will be “modest, maybe 15-,17-, 20,000 square feet, plus the garden.”

The new Calder institution will join Philadelphia’s marquee museum strip, which is already home to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Rodin Museum, Barnes Foundation, and Franklin Institute. Recently another Benjamin Franklin Parkway institution, the main branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia, unveiled a pair of rediscovered Calder banners from 1976 that had been lost for decades.

A Philadelphia Calder gallery space was first proposed more than 20 years ago. Among the initial backers were the three foundations that have committed to the new structure and former mayor and Pennsylvania Governor Edward G. Rendell, among others. The proposed new site will be on the same plot of land intended for the original project, directly across from the Rodin Museum.

