The New Museum has announced plans for an $89-million expansion that will see it erect a new building and double its exhibition spaces. The tapering, trapezoidal new building, designed by Shohei Shigematsu and Rem Koolhaas of OMA, in collaboration with Cooper Robertson, will feature a façade of laminated glass and metal mesh. It will replace 231 Bowery, the building just to the south of the New Museum’s distinctive, SANAA-designed headquarters that the institution acquired in 2008, leading to the eventual displacement of one of the neighborhood’s restaurant supply stores.

The OMA building will feature 60,000 square feet over seven floors. It will add 10,096 square feet of exhibition spaces; its second, third, and fourth floors will connect to the equivalent levels in the SANAA building, creating continuous, expanded galleries. The new building will also provide more space for the museum’s education programs, host its NEW INC incubator, and create larger lobby and bookstore areas.